SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,200% from the previous session’s volume of 7,994 shares.The stock last traded at $125.41 and had previously closed at $125.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $671.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.16% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

