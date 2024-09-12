SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Perritt Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 4.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.