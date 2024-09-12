SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $138.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.51.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

