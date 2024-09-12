SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

