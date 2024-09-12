SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 302,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,832,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,631,000.

Shares of XME opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

