Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.69

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 85996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

