State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after purchasing an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $490.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.33. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.