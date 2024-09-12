State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $566.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

