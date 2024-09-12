State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $85.94 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 337,913 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 145.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $157.13 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

