State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,895,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,097,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average is $262.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

