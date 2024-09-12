State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 412,736 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412,736 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

