State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 48,800 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $543.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.39 and a 200-day moving average of $527.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

