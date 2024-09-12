State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68,612 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $366.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $366.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.