StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.77 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

