StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

