StockNews.com Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
H.B. Fuller Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FUL stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
