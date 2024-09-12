STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $85.62 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. STP has a market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,239.28 or 1.00047045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04332963 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $4,969,891.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

