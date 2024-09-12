Sui (SUI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $575.54 Million

Sui (SUI) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Sui has traded up 30% against the US dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $575.54 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.01705554 USD and is up 15.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $417,876,957.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

