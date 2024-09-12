SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $3.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Mizuho cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

