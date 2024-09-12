Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

