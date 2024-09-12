SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKHL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. 3,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Get SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.