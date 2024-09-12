Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Sells $32,929.80 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $32,929.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

