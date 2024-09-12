Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Sells $32,929.80 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $32,929.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Report on Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
