T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $232.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,766 shares of company stock valued at $201,979,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

