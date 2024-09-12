T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 562,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 510,421 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.23.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

