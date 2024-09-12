TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOBAF remained flat at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 570.78% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.