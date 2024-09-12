Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $158.29 and last traded at $159.24. 4,668,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,744,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $882.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. BOKF NA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $6,396,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

