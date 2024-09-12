Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.67 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

