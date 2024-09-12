Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in August

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

