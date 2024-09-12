Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.25. 588,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,211,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
Specifically, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.37.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
