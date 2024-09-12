Terra Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $270.10 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $270.10 million and approximately $41.18 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 694,549,779 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.