TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $97.89 million and $5.09 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00040983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,917,068,671 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,558,467 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

