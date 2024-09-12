Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.77.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,025,000 after buying an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.