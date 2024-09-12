Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.77.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

TCBI opened at $67.78 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.