TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday. The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 12,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.48. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,612.73% and a negative return on equity of 225.15%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,491 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company's stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

