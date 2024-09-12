The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) SVP Sells $661,600.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Buckle by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

