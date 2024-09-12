The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 471,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,479. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

