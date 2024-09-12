The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.52 Average PT from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

