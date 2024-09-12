The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.52 Average PT from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.52.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Shares of LEV stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.15.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
