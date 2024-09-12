The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $93,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $17,696,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

