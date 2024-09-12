The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $372.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

