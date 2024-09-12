The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $103,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.