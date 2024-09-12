The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $88,190,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $231.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $242.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

