Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sep 12th, 2024

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,050,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 3,410,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,935,346. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases in the United States. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

