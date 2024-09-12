Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 112,835 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,835 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of SE stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,559.00 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

