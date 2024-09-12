Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 477,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 87,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,680,000 after purchasing an additional 391,198 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

