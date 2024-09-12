Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Walker & Dunlop worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after buying an additional 731,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,595,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $102.80 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

