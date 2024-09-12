Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,200 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $99,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,563 shares of company stock worth $3,412,764 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.