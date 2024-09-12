Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $136.15 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,805 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 1.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of TC Energy worth $136,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $506,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $341,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.