Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 310,306 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of NU worth $31,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NU Stock Up 3.9 %

NU stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

