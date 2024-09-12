Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 212,974 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212,974 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TECK opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

