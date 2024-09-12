Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 12.0 %

OTCMKTS VSOLF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.03. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,605. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.06.

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

